Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs One Knoxville SC

October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC is gearing up for a crucial match against One Knoxville SC at Regal Stadium on Tuesday, October 1st! Currently positioned second in the standings, Forward Madison is fighting to solidify its playoff spot as the regular season winds down. This match is key in maintaining momentum and securing a top spot heading into the postseason. Don't miss the action as the boys continue their strong campaign in the fight for playoffs!

THIS SEASON AGAINST ONE KNOXVILLE SC

Forward Madison FC has already faced One Knoxville SC twice in League One Cup matches. The first encounter in May resulted in a 1-0 victory for Forward Madison, while the second matchup in June ended in a 2-0 loss. As they prepare for their upcoming regular season clash, the team's performance in these previous matches will be pivotal in shaping their strategy and motivation.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Forward Madison kicked off the Jägermeister Cup Final on 10/28 with an early lead, as Christian Chaney scored just 9 minutes in, capitalizing on a pass from Wolfgang Prentice. However, Northern Colorado Hailstorm quickly equalized with a goal from Bruno Rendon, leaving the match tied 1-1 after a competitive first half.

In the second half, both teams tightened up defensively. Madison's back line, led by Jacob Crull and Timmy Mehl, worked hard to contain Northern Colorado's attackers, particularly Hoard. While both sides had flashes of opportunity, including a dangerous cross from Lucky Opara in the 79th minute, neither could break the deadlock in regulation.

With the score locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the match was decided by a penalty shootout. After both teams converted their first three penalties, Hailstorm's goalkeeper, Lolo Delgado, made a critical save on Madison's fourth attempt. Northern Colorado went on to win the shootout 5-4, securing the Jägermeister Cup.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

With an important regular season match ahead, here are some key factors to consider as Forward Madison FC prepares to face One Knoxville SC:

Rebound from the normal emotional & psychological letdown after the loss in the League Cup final: The team must refocus their energy on bouncing back with renewed determination.

Having good success in the build up/1st phase of attacking: Effective ball progression and control during the build-up phase will allow FMFC to dictate play and create attacking opportunities.

Alert to quick throw-ins and corner kicks: Maintaining sharp focus and defensive organization is crucial to neutralize the threat of quick set pieces like throw-ins and corners.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, Forward Madison FC will be playing away against Charlotte Independence on Friday, October 4th. The match starts at 6:30pm CT, doors to the watch party open at 5:30pm. Drinks will be available for purchase at the Forward Club bar. RSVP to the watch party here.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvKNX

Tuesday, October 1st, 2024

5:30pm CT kickoff

Regal Soccer Stadium - Knoxville, Tennessee

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvKNX Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 8-7-2

KNX: 4-5-8

