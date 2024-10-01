Forward Madison Draw in Knoxville and Clinch a 2024 Playoff Berth

October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The match kicked off on Tuesday evening with Forward Madison FC taking on One Knoxville SC in a high-stakes battle to secure a playoff spot. From the start, both had chances to take the lead, but Forward Madison managed to break the deadlock in the 40th minute. Juan Galindrez found the back of the net with a well-placed left-footed shot into the top left corner, off a rebound from John Murphy's original shot on goal. This goal gave Madison the advantage going into halftime, with their defense holding firm against Knoxville's offensive efforts.

As the second half began, One Knoxville responded with renewed energy. In the 51st minute, Frank Ross equalized with a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box, assisted by Kempes Tekiela. This brought the score to 1-1, and Knoxville gained momentum, applying more pressure in search of a go-ahead goal. Forward Madison remained resilient, continuing to create chances of their own.

One of Forward's best opportunities came in the 85th minute when AgustÃ-n Dávila fired a shot from outside the box, forcing a crucial save by Knoxville's goalkeeper. Both teams exchanged looks at goal throughout the final minutes of the match, with a series of blocked shots and solid defensive efforts keeping the score level. Knoxville's Angelo Kelly had a promising attempt in stoppage time, but Madison's defense held strong.

As the match drew to a close after six minutes of added time, neither side was able to find a winning goal. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, but the result was enough for Forward Madison FC to secure their place in the playoffs. This is significant for Madison, as the top four seeds in the league will host a playoff game, providing them with the advantage of playing on their home turf. With this crucial point, Madison will look to carry their momentum into the last four games of the season, with their eyes on a home field advantage.

Goal Summary

0-1 MAD - Galindrez (41')

HT KNX 0-1 MAD

1-1 KNX - Ross (51')

FT KNX 1-1 MAD

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Dieye (26')

Yellow, MAD - Galindrez (29')

Yellow, KNX - Skelton (33')

Yellow, KNX - Thomas (44')

Yellow, MAD - Sousa (48')

Yellow, KNX - Haughli (78')

Next Match

FMFC is gearing up for their next stop on the road trip! This Friday, October 4th, at 6:30 PM CT, they'll be facing off against the third-place Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Rally behind the boys and join Forward Madison and The Flock for a watch party in the Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field! Enter through Gate 5. Doors open at 5:30pm.

