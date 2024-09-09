Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Charlotte Independence
September 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
SETTING THE SCENE
Forward hosts the Jägermeister Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, September 11th at 6pm CT. They play Charlotte Independence in the club's first-ever knockout match at Breese Stevens Field, as they hunt for the Cup!
THIS SEASON AGAINST CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE
This season, Forward Madison is undefeated against Charlotte Independence, with a record of 1-0-1. Christian Chaney and Derek Gebhard have both netted goals against Charlotte this year; however, the 'Mingos have only been able to score four goals in the last six meetings between these two sides.
'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP
Last weekend, FMFC came out victorious against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, 3-1, in regular-season play. Juan Galindrez scored his second goal against his former team this season, and Wolfgang Prentice and Aiden Mesias scored in the second half to secure the win.
FMFC remains in the hunt for first place in the regular season, one point away from Union Omaha and Charlotte Independence.
NEXT MATCH
Next up, FMFC plays their third friendly against Chicago House AC on Saturday, September 14th at 6pm CT. Fans can purchase their tickets to the match here.
SNAPSHOT: #MADvCLT
Wednesday, September 11th, 2024
6:00pm CT kickoff
Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin
FOLLOW LIVE
9/11 Tickets
Streaming Video: ESPN+
In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC
Stats: MADvCLT Match Center at uslleagueone.com
USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS
MAD: 5-2-1
CLT: 3-1-4
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from September 9, 2024
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Charlotte Independence - Forward Madison FC
- Owls Fly to Top of the Table After Defeating Rivals Greenville - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Charlotte Independence
- Forward Madison Win on the Road Against Chattanooga
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Forward Madison Advance to the Semifinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup
- Forward Madison Advance to the Semifinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup