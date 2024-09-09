Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Charlotte Independence

September 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward hosts the Jägermeister Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, September 11th at 6pm CT. They play Charlotte Independence in the club's first-ever knockout match at Breese Stevens Field, as they hunt for the Cup!

THIS SEASON AGAINST CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE

This season, Forward Madison is undefeated against Charlotte Independence, with a record of 1-0-1. Christian Chaney and Derek Gebhard have both netted goals against Charlotte this year; however, the 'Mingos have only been able to score four goals in the last six meetings between these two sides.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last weekend, FMFC came out victorious against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, 3-1, in regular-season play. Juan Galindrez scored his second goal against his former team this season, and Wolfgang Prentice and Aiden Mesias scored in the second half to secure the win.

FMFC remains in the hunt for first place in the regular season, one point away from Union Omaha and Charlotte Independence.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC plays their third friendly against Chicago House AC on Saturday, September 14th at 6pm CT. Fans can purchase their tickets to the match here.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCLT

Wednesday, September 11th, 2024

6:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin

FOLLOW LIVE

9/11 Tickets

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvCLT Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

MAD: 5-2-1

CLT: 3-1-4

