Owls Fly to Top of the Table After Defeating Rivals Greenville

September 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Papillion, Nebr. - Union Omaha netted a 3-1 win over old foes Greenville that was at once bizarre, tightly-contested, and convincing.

Every match is an important one at this stage of the season, and further still when the standings are as tight as they are. But coming off a midweek loss across the country in Spokane, a match here against the team's 2020 and 2021 title opponents had potential to be truly decisive for momentum, especially with two more fixtures this week.

"It was a short week, so knowing it's a big rivalry game, we knew we had to go the whole squad," said left back Charlie Ostrem. "It's a team effort, and guys came in and stepped up and played well. Super happy to get the win, especially in a rivalry game."

Head Coach Dominic Casciato made four lineup changes from the loss in Spokane, including returning loanee Max Schneider as the fulcrum in midfield. The 6' 3" midfielder was immediately pressed into corner kick duty as an additional role to play... for all of a quarter hour. He and Rashid Nuhu slid into each other to stave off a Greenville breakaway, and while the ball just bounded off the post and away, Schneider would be hobbled until he was subbed off in the 28th minute.

By that time, the Búhos were already down a goal too. Another counterattack saw Triumph star Lyam MacKinnon slice through Owls with ease before dinking a ball to Leo Castro, who blasted a half-volley into the roof of the net for a proper Goal of the Week contender.

In general, the Triumph were pressing far more effectively than their home counterparts, getting even more opportunities to cash in on the break when the Owls' own press was broken far too easily.

An equalizer was gifted to Union Omaha in the 30th minute though, when Joe Gallardo's cross bounds up, caroms off Lincoln native Tyler Polak's chest, and drops into the net in slow motion. Even the Parliament's reaction to the leveler was delayed.

Omaha would retain the lion's share of possession into and out of the halftime break, even if they were outshot early on. In the second half, though, even as that began to even out, the home side would get a far better grip on proceedings, controlling the tempo where they couldn't in the first 45.

"Really proud of the lads," said Coach Dom. "Little bit of a slow start, but I think the way we responded after going a goal down was excellent. I think we were deserved winners at the end, and it's great to get the belt for the fans."

Once again, though, it was Own Goal striking in the 54th minute to put the Owls on top. To be fair, this one was very much created by Dion Acoff, whose directness down the right flank put him in position for a cross in a dangerous spot. Fortunately, Lincoln native and former Creighton player Tyler Polak got his foot to the cross, deflecting it on goal where it sailed over his keeper's head.

Union would get one goal credited to them minutes later at least, starting with great link-up play between Zeiko Lewis and Nortei Nortey. Once Nortey switched play to Acoff, he had plenty of space to put a diagonal pass into the box that Lewis dummied to perfection. As it rolled through him, Steevan Dos Santos had but a defender at his back pressuring him as he sidefooted the ball in on a night when many fans went home with his bobblehead.

The striker would have a point-blank chance a moment later, but absolutely cannoned it off Christian Garner and into the night sky. From there though, the Owls were quite professional in seeing out the match, even turning the tables on the Triumph with counterattacks of their own when the visitors were forced to throw bodies forward in search of a goal.

With the vibes restored, Omaha leapt Charlotte Independence to reach the top of the table, as the Jacks played One Knoxville to a draw earlier in the evening. Charlie Ostrem, who's come straight into the team and played heavy minutes, spoke to that afterwards.

"It's been super easy [to integrate into the team]. The guys have been super welcoming, and it's such a great culture here that Dom's created, and I've just had a lot of fun. I think if you're playing and you're having fun then there's nothing that beats that."

On the night, there was no beating the Owls either.

Union Omaha will have a doubleheader out in Windsor, Colorado coming up this week to continue this string of four matches in 10 days' time. Wednesday's showdown will be a USL Jägermeister Cup semifinal match, with a spot in the cup final on the line. They'll stay west for a league match on that Saturday, the 14th. The Owls' next home match will come a week later on September 21st at 7:00pm. That will be their Oktoberfest match, with the first 500 fans in attendance receiving free steins courtesy of Wall to Wall Wine.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from September 9, 2024

Owls Fly to Top of the Table After Defeating Rivals Greenville - Union Omaha

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.