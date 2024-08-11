Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Charlotte Independence

August 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MATCH PREVIEW: FORWARD MADISON FC VS CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCLT

Wednesday, August 14th, 2024

7:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin

FOLLOW LIVE

8/14 Tickets

Streaming Video: CBS Sports Golazo

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvCLT Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 6-2-5

CLT: 7-3-3

SETTING THE SCENE:

The 'Mingos have a quick turnaround, welcoming first-place Charlotte Independence to Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday, August 14th at 7pm CT. Charlotte is on a four-game unbeaten streak, scoring 10 goals in their last five matches. The 'Mingos will look to finish with a win and take the top of the USL League One regular-season standings.

HISTORY AGAINST CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE

In the five games these two have faced each other, Forward Madison has failed to win a game against Charlotte Independence. Currently, FMFC has tied twice and lost three times, getting outscored 10 goals to three.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last Saturday, FMFC beat Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in the seventh round of the USL Jägermeister Cup, 2-1. Garrett McLaughlin scored his first goal in a pink and blue jersey with an equalizer in the 19th minute.

Devin Boyce scored the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, his fifth of the season. Forward Madison remains at the top of the Central Group in the USL Jägermeister Cup, two points ahead of Lexington.

NEXT MATCH:

FMFC has a ten-day break until they travel to play Lexington SC on Saturday, August 24th. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+ or head over to Hawk's Bar & Grill to watch the game.

