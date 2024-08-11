Penalty Kick Excellence Keeps Lexington SC Alive in USL Jägermeister Cup with Victory over One Knoxville SC

August 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington Sporting Club defeated One Knoxville SC in a penalty shootout in USL Jägermeister Cup action in Toyota Stadium on Saturday. The result kept the Greens alive in the cup with a deciding week eight looming.

"It's great to come out with the extra point, I think both teams battled really hard, they're (One Knoxville SC) a really good team," head coach Darren Powell said. "At the end of the day we practice in training penalties, we were very calm in that moment and we're very, very happy to win. We keep ourselves alive in this competition, which we're very excited about, as we go back to the league next week."

The match also marked the third consecutive point-bearing result following a 3-3 draw in North Carolina against Charlotte Ind.

Entering the matchup, it was a tight contest from the get-go as the rivals both sought to stay alive in the USL Jagermeister Cup and keep the pace with Central Division leaders Forward Madison.

Lexington put up the first shot on target of the night, but neither side truly came close to finding the back of the net before the halftime whistle signaled a break in play.

Coming back out for the second half, Knoxville applied the pressure, especially late, but a strong showing from the back-line and goalkeeper Amal Knight kept things deadlocked.

"That's a confidence booster, especially for myself and the back four," Knight said. "We've been working hard and sometimes we give up some sloppy goals so tonight was really excellent from everyone. We put in a good shift tonight and I'm thankful."

With regulation coming to a close with the score at 0-0, per cup rules, both sides transitioned into a penalty shootout.

With Lexington winning the coin toss and electing to go first, Abel Caputo started things on the right foot for the Greens, hammering home the first kick.

Knoxville remained close, connecting with its first two attempts to make things 2-2 after Ates Diouf also successfully converted his PK.

Fortunes then began to favor the home team on the third set of penalties as David Loera successfully converted his kick for the Greens and Knight made a daring save against Knoxville, giving Lexington control of its own destiny.

With Azaad Liadi and Knoxville's representative both scoring, it all came down to Nico Brown for the fifth and potentially final kick of the night, bringing a chance at two points and a perfect performance from the spot for the Greens.

Brown was clinical from the spot, easily scoring to secure a pivotal two points for LSC in the cup.

"We train it a lot and we all have confidence in each other," Brown said. "It's the coach's decision on what the order is and who's going so whenever someone steps up, whatever the order is, we just give each other all the credit and praise. When we go up there it's just confidence, I know I was saying to myself, 'I got this, just do it like you do in training.' I thank God that it went in."

With the result, the Greens sit two points behind divisional leaders Madison with a decisive eighth round of group-stage fixtures to settle the Central Division.

Lexington controlled the possession in the match, holding onto the ball 51.3% of the time while Knoxville won in expected goals with a 0.58-0.22 advantage.

Next up for the Boys in Green, they'll hit the road for a USL League One fixture against CV Fuego FC. That match is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 16, from Fresno State Soccer Stadium.

