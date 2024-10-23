Match Notes - PFC vs York United FC - CPL Playoffs 2024

October 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC takes on York United FC at York Lions Stadium in Toronto at 4:30 p.m. PT today. The fifth place Tridents take on fourth place York United for the opportunity to move on to play Atlético Ottawa in the quarter final on Sunday, Oct. 27. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's match:

Match Storylines:

4th v 5th Elimination Match: Last season, Pacific faced York in a similar 4th vs 5th elimination match at Starlight Stadium, where they emerged victorious in a 1-0 win to advance to the next round.

Finish Sets the Stage for Playoffs: Pacific finished the regular season on a high note, securing a 1-0 victory over Forge this past weekend. Four Tridents were placed on this week's CPL Team of the Week including Thomas Meilleur-Giguère, Dario Zanatta, Juan Quintana and Sean Young. The team delivered a strong performance and finished the season with just two losses in their final eight matches, which will be crucial as they look to build off of this momentum heading into playoffs.

