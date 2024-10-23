Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Winner of 4th vs 5th Seed Match - October 27

October 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa has officially finished third overall as the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season comes to a close. Atleti will host a Quarter Final playoff match this Sunday at 1 PM at TD Place against the winner of the 4th/5th seed match; York United FC vs Pacific FC happens tonight at York Lions Stadium.

Last week, Atlético Ottawa played a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Vancouver FC, showcasing their defensive resilience. Now, they turn their focus to the playoff game, set for Sunday, October 27. The excitement is building for what promises to be a thrilling match at TD Place as Ottawa aims to make a deep playoff run. Click here to read more.

Here's everything you need to know before Sunday's Playoff Match at TD Place:

Atlético Ottawa finished in third place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after completion of the 2024 regular season (11-11-6), trailing Cavalry FC in second place by four points.

Last match in CPL regular season action saw Atlético Ottawa draw at home (0-0) against Vancouver FC in front of 5,613 fans.

Since our opponent is still to be determined, here is information on both potential match-ups:

York United

This will be the 5th time in the CPL season we face York United FC. Our head to head regular season record is 1W-0D-3L

Atlético emerged victorious in our 2024 home opener beating York 2-1 at TD Place.

York got revenge winning 2-1, 4-1 & 1-0 in the 3 other matches where they faced Atlético Ottawa.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 2W-9D-8L; 29 goals scored, 36 goals conceded.

Pacific FC

This will be the 5th time in the CPL season that we face Pacific FC. Our head to head regular season record is 2W-1D-1L

Our most recent match with Pacific at TD Place in September ended in a 1-1 draw.

In August, Atlético Ottawa hit the road to Starlight Stadium and came away with 3 points in a 3-0 win.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 6W-7D-7L; 20 goals scored, 21 goals conceded

2024 CPL PLAYOFF PICTURE: At a glance...

League leaders Forge FC (50 points) have clinched the CPL Shield and have been crowned Regular Season Champions

Forge FC will host Cavalry FC at Tim Hortons Field to battle for a spot in the CPL Final on November 9th.

The loser of this Qualifying Semi-Final match will host the winner of Atlético Ottawa vs 4th/5th seed match winner.

York United hosts Pacific FC tonight at 7:30 pm. The winner of this match will travel to TD Place to play in the Quarter Fiinal match this Sunday at 1pm.

