Match Notes - PFC vs VFC in the Salish Sea Derby

August 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC meets Vancouver FC today in the third BC Derby of the season at Willoughby Community Park stadium in Langley at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Match Storylines:

The two BC-based rival sides both have 20 points on a tight CPL table, the Tridents sitting just behind the Eagles in sixth place. The 2023 Salish Sea Derbies were split with two wins apiece while this season has favoured the Eagles so far, with two wins in the first two meetings.

Cerceri Signing: Pacific FC signed defender Kevin Ceceri (Ses-Se-rEE) to the team last week. The 28-year-old hails fom Olavarria, Argentina, and has played professionally in South America, Europe, and the Middle East. Ceceri is primarily a left-sided centre back but can also play in a left-back position. He will wear jersey number 25 and will add to an already solid backline for the Tridents.

Pacific FC are coming off a hard-fought draw last weekend against second place York United FC. Thomas Meilleur-Giguère scored for Pacific at 65 seconds into the match and the two sides battled back and forth to a 1-1 final.

Note: Pacific FC will return to the Mainland later this month to meet Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Semi-Finals in Leg 2 of 2 of the TELUS Canadian Championship on Tuesday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. at BC Place.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.