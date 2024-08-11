Match Day Information: VFC vs PAC - August 11

August 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC faces Pacific FC for the final Salish Sea Derby of 2024 at Willoughby Park. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 2 p.m. PT in Langley, BC:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC returns home after a cross country match up against Halifax Wanderers FC. The game featured Wero Díaz's seventh goal of 2024 which set a new VFC record for the most goals scored in a single season.

Now the Eagles return to Willoughby Park to host Pacific FC for the final home Salish Sea Derby this year. VFC is currently on a four-game win streak against their B.C. rivals dating back to nearly a year ago. The last match between the two sides saw Callum Irving record his first penalty save with VFC, and subsequently the club's first in franchise history, and Elage Bah scored his first CPL goal.

Vancouver will have their sights set on extending their record, taking the full three points, and closing the gap to the top of the table.

