Match Notes - PFC vs VFC - Salish Sea Derby

June 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC meet Vancouver FC for the second time the season in a Salish Sea Derby kicking off at 7:30 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium in Langford. The fourth place Tridents take on fifth place VFC. The clubs are just one point apart in the tight CPL standings. Here's everything you need to know about tonight match:

Match Storylines:

BC Derby: Tonight marks the second game of the Salish Sea matchup against Vancouver FC. In the 2023 season, the teams finished even in the BC Derby matchups, each winning a pair. The BC-based CPL clubs met for the first time on May 25, where the Tridents were defeat by Vancouver FC 1-2 at Willoughby Community Park.

Hitting the U21-Minute Threshold: Pacific FC will be the first team to hit the domestic U-21minute threshold as they sit just three minutes away from the 2,000-minute mark. Paul Amedume, Emil Gazdov, Christian Greco-Taylor, Eric Lajeunesse, and Sami Keshavarz have all contributed to the leaderboards. Behind Pacific, Valour FC is in second with 1,310 minutes.

New Canadians Match: This mid-week game is dedicated to new Canadians with a variety of performances and activations will occur around the stadium. There will be local cultural dance groups and festivities to showcase different communities in the Greater Victoria area. Performances will come from groups including Bollywood Beats Victoria, Danza Columbia, Victoria Irish Dancers, Fusion Chibcha, Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club, and the Mexican Canadian Community Association of Victoria.

TMG 100 Celebration: Pacific FC will be celebrating Thomas Meilleur-Giguère's 100th career appearance with a pre-match ceremony ahead of the game. TMG will receive a custom denim jacket for reaching the centurion club for Pacific. The defender has been a leader on Pacific FC since joining the club back in 2020.

Canadian Premier League Stories from June 27, 2024

