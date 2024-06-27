Match Day Information: VFC at PAC - June 27

June 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC faces Pacific FC for the second time in 2024 in the first visit to Starlight Stadium this season. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT in Langford, BC:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC are starting a two-game road trip with a visit to Starlight Stadium for a midweek derby game tonight.

The Eagles are currently leading the derby series 3-2 after securing their third-consecutive victory against Pacific in the first meeting of the season back in May. The win set a new franchise record for the longest win streak against any other CPL team with three games.

Vancouver will be looking to extend that streak and get back towards the top of the tightly-contested CPL table with a win against Pacific today.

