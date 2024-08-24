Match Notes - PFC vs CFC

August 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC will kick off against Cavalry FC at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET at ATCO Field in Foothills County, Alberta.

Key Points:

Criss-crossing the Country: Pacific will begin a busy eight days. After playing their first of three games starting today against Cavalry FC, the Tridents will return to BC to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place, and then head back to Hamilton, Ontario for a matchup against Forge FC.

Cavalry Matchup: In the last Cavalry matchup, Steffen Yeates scored the lone goal for the squad in a 1-1 draw. Both previous matchups this season have resulted in draws, so fans can expect a close-knit affair at Spruce Meadows.

Playoff Picture Update: The Tridents have a lot of work to do but the playoffs are still in reach. With a win and a Vancouver FC loss, the Tridents can tie for the fifth seed with a game in hand. Coming away with at least a point in Calgary will be essential in building momentum for the last stretch of the season.

