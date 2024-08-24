Halifax Wanderers FC, Atlético Ottawa APlay to 1-1 Draw

August 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa striker Rubén del Campo battles with the Halifax Wanderers FC defence

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has climbed to second place in the Canadia Premier League (CPL) table following some late dramatics away to Halifax Wanderers FC. Following a cagey, chippy encounter, Ottawa thought they had won the match late only to be pegged back by a penalty in the dying moments.

Atlético now returns to Ottawa after three weeks away, hosting Vancouver FC on August 31, 2024, for "La Fiesta Night" at TD Place.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa moved to second place in the CPL table (9-6-5) following a 1-1 draw away to Halifax Wanderers FC (8th place, 4-5-10).

Score: 0-1. Sam Salter opened the score late with a deflected right-footed effort. Assisted by Rubén del Campo (90+2').

Score: 1-1. Dan Nimmick salvaged a point for the hosts with a penalty, following a Manny Aparicio foul (90+6').

Sam Salter came off the bench to score a late go-ahead goal, facing his former side Halifax..

Salter has now scored four goals this season, continuing to make an impact from the bench.

Salter, who entered the match in the 57th minute, led Ottawa in shots on target (2) and touches in the opposition box (3).

The 24-year-old joined Ottawa ahead of the 2023 CPL season as the first intra-league transfer with an associated fee.

This was the last of the three-match road trip for Atleti, returning to play in front of the electric crowd at TD Place on Saturday, August 31 for our La Fiesta match.

