Match Notes - PFC vs Cavalry FC

October 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC meet Cavalry FC at 2:00 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium in Langford. The Tridents are coming off three away matches, sitting in fifth playoff position and looking to earn a vital three points today. Here's everything you need to know about today's match.

Match Storylines:

Playoff Picture: With four of the five playoff spots already clinched, only one remains as the regular season enters its final three weeks. Pacific has just two points separating them from the Halifax Wanderers in eighth place, every game will be crucial in determining who advances to the playoffs.

Fan Appreciation & Oktoberfest: This weekend's match doubles as a celebration of our Fan Appreciation match and Oktoberfest. We will have Oktoberfest themed drinks, music, and food in the beer garden, along with free player cards given out at gates upon entry.

Canadian Premier League Stories from October 5, 2024

