Match Day Information - VFC at HFX - October 5

October 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - - Vancouver FC faces Halifax Wanderers FC for the final time in the 2024 season. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 11 a.m. PT in Halifax, NS:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC secured an all-important point against Cavalry FC last week in a 0-0 draw to ensure the club's playoff push is alive and well.

The Eagles now round out their final two-game road trip of the 2024 season with a stop at Wanderers Grounds to take on Halifax Wanderers FC. Both VFC and HFX are currently just on the outside looking in for the playoffs as the East-coast team is sitting only one point behind the West-coast team.

Not only could Vancouver lift themselves back into playoff contention with a victory today, but it would also mark another franchise milestone as the first time VFC has won at Wanderers Grounds. VFC will have to do whatever it takes to bring home the full three points and push themselves one step closer to postseason action.

