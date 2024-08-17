Match Notes - PFC vs ATO

August 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC will kick off against Atlético Ottawa at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET at Starlight Stadium in Langford. In their last matchup, the Tridents came out victorious in the nation's capital with a 1-0 win at TD place, and has a season record of 2-1-1.

Women & Girls in Sport: Our Women and Girls in Sport Match will take place this afternoon. Pacific will host current and past Olympians, and influential women in the sports community to meet and interact with fans including Olympians: Charity Williams (rugby), Olivia Lundman (race walking), Susanne Wereley (rowing), Christine Roper (rowing), Breanne Nicholas (rugby), Maya Meschkuleit (rowing) and local women in sports Aja Choy-Halo and Jodi Grant, soccer coaches in Pacific FC's VI Wave and Trident programs.

Dyer Signing: Moses Dyer will join the Tridents as their newest piece in their attack. Dyer is a 27-year-old forward from New Zealand, and has most recently played with Vancouver FC, scoring four goals and tallying one assist with the Eagles.

Toussaint's 100th: Pacific will be celebrating Cedric Toussaint's 100th career appearance in the CPL ahead of kick off today. Toussaint has been with Pacific since 2022 after making the switch from York United and has played a total of 56 games with the Tridents.

