Pacific FC No Match for Atlético Ottawa

August 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa striker Sam Salter

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa returned to winning ways with a statement 3-0 victory away to Pacific FC. Three goals scored within the first 22 minutes, all from set-pieces, gave Ottawa control of the proceedings as 100+ Atlético fans packed Glebe Central Pub in the capital. Atlético has one more match away from home before returning to the capital on August 31, 2024, for "La Fiesta Night" at TD Place.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa returned to the summit of the CPL table (9-5-5) following a 3-0 victory away to Pacific FC (6th place, 5-5-8).

Score: 0-1. Abou Sissoko opened the score with a low header. Assisted by Dani Morer (2').

Score: 0-2. Atlético doubled their lead as Ilias Iliadis' corner directly found the back of the net (15').

Score: 0-3. Rubén del Campo added Ottawa's third, pouncing on a loose ball following a corner (22').

Head Coach Carlos González made bold lineup choices following a series of five matches without a win.

Striker Sam Salter and midfielder Gabriel Antinoro replaced Ollie Bassett and Ballou Tabla.

Dani Morer replaced the injured Kris Twardek at right back, whilst local defender Tyr Walker continued his streak in central defence and Nathan Ingham returned in goal.

CF Montréal loanee, Ilias Iliadis, scored his first goal on his first start since joining Atlético during the mid-season transfer window.

Deployed in both midfield and at left-back, Iliadis led Ottawa in touches, passes and successful passes.

Iliadis scored the second Olimpico (a direct corner leading to a goal) in Ottawa history.

Dani Morer has tied the Atlético record for assists in a single season (all competitions) with six (five in the league, one in the TELUS Canadian Championship).

Rubén del Campo is one goal away from matching the Atlético record for goals scored in a single season.

Del Campo has scored 11 goals (9 in the CPL, two in the TELUS Canadian Championship) and is tied for CPL top scorer with York United's Brian Wright.

Ollie Bassett holds the record with 12 goals (2023).

This was the second of the three-match road trip for Atleti, returning to play in front of the electric crowd at TD Place on Saturday, August 31 for our La Fiesta match.

