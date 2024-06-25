Massive Stops!: USL Championship Save of the Week Nominees: Week 16

June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







In a busy week of action, the goalkeepers of the USL Championship produced some show-stopping moments throughout the past week of action, including some key denials to help their sides to success. We've picked out four of the best of the past week, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.

Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

