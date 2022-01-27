Mason to Deliver Valentine Surprises Across the Midlands

January 27, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Midlands favorite Firefly, Mason, is spreading love throughout Columbia again this year! Fireflies fans can now purchase a surprise Mason Valentines delivery for their loved ones. For each Valentine purchased, Mason will deliver two tickets to Fireflies Opening Night on April 8, a Fireflies coffee mug and two delicious donuts, courtesy of Duck Donuts. Mason's Valentines are $50 per package.

Mason will be delivering his Valentine surprises throughout the Midlands February 10th and 11th. A limited quantity of Valentines are available for purchase and will be sold on a first come first serve basis. The Valentines delivery must be within 20 miles of Segra Park, according to Google Maps.

2022 Masons Valentines Packages can be purchased online here. After purchase, a Fireflies representative will reach out to schedule the surprise delivery. For questions, Valentine's purchasers can contact Devin Johnson at djohnson@columbiafireflies.com.

Opening Night for the Fireflies 2022 campaign is slated for Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets, an Atlanta Braves affiliate. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2022 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.