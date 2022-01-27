Salem Red Sox Unveil 2022 Promotions; Launch Single Game Tickets

January 27, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, the Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are excited to announce this season's promotional schedule along with the launch of single game tickets. As the upcoming Salem Red Sox season approaches, there are a variety of ticket options available for purchase, giving fans the opportunity to score great seats at affordable rates.

Starting at just $12, Salem Red Sox single-game tickets are now available online or by calling (540) 389-3333. Seniors (65 years or older), military, and children (12 years and under) will receive a $2 discount. Season ticket packages are still available for purchase starting at just $126.

Silver Slugger packages, designed for seniors ages 65 or older, are back for the 2022 season. Starting at just $40, the package includes one ticket to each of the 10 Silver Slugger games and an exclusive Silver Slugger hat. The 2022 Silver Slugger game dates are slated for; 4/9, 4/19, 5/20, 5/30, 6/4, 6/22, 7/12, 8/4, 8/20, and 9/9.

The popular Salem Red Sox Kids Club returns to provide an affordable youth package. Starting at just $40, members will receive 10 undated youth tickets, exclusive Salem Red Sox Pop It Fidget, unlimited Kids Zone entry, Kids Club ice cream social and 10% off birthday parties and team store.

Baseball is officially back in action at Salem Memorial Ballpark on April 8th to kick-off another All-American summer of fun! The Salem Red Sox are ready to offer fans creative promotional nights including fireworks, exciting giveaways and much more as the team enters their 14th season as a Boston Red Sox affiliate.

The Salem Red Sox game times are set for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, and 5:05 on Sundays. The Red Sox will hold two day games on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. (May 3rd and June 14th), and four 1:05 p.m. day games (April 9th, May 30th, July 13 and September 11th) throughout the season.

Thirsty Thursdays are back all season long and are sponsored by Bud Light. Each Friday night contest includes post-game fireworks (with the exception of August 5). Sundays will feature "Kids Run the Bases" after each game. Bark in the Park will return this season with nine designated dates (4/21, 5/4, 5/19, 6/2, 6/22, 7/14, 8/3, 8/18 and 9/8).

To kick-off an exciting Red Sox season, Salem Memorial Ballpark will host Sox Fest, on Saturday, March 19th from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. The event features games, concessions, ballpark tours, National Anthem tryouts, and more! Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to pick up their ticket packages and gifts. Sox Fest is free and open to the public.

As 2022 unfolds, numerous theme nights and giveaways are guaranteed to keep fans entertained all season long. Among the notable highlights:

Opening Weekend Block Party on Saturday, April 9th featuring games, food trucks, and a DJ.

Frontline Appreciation Night on Friday, April 22nd featuring post-game fireworks

Halfway to Halloween on Saturday on April 23rd, including trick-or-treaters before the game. Gates open at 5p.

Education Day on Tuesday, May 3rd. First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m.

STEAM night (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) on Friday, May 6th presented by Branch Group.

May 7th, featuring a T-Shirt giveaway.

Mothers Day on Sunday, May 8th featuring flowers, a photo booth and "mom"osas.

Teacher Appreciation night on Friday, May 20th to show how much our educators mean to our community.

Memorial Day on Monday, May 30th calls for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch and $1 hot dogs.

Pride Night is back on Thursday, June 2nd featuring a Pride Walk during the game.

Fairy Tale Night on Friday, June 3rd calls for showing off your best princess dress and crown at the game.

Transportation Night on Saturday, June 4th featuring a one-of-a-kind bobblehead.

Camp Day on Tuesday, June 14th to host summer camps and special groups.

90's Night on Friday, June 17th featuring everyone's favorite throwbacks, a fanny pack giveaway and fireworks presented by Glo Fiber.

African American Heritage Night on Saturday, June 18th.

Fathers Day on Sunday, June 19th featuring a chance to play catch on the field after the game.

Faith & Family Night on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Beach Night on Thursday, June 23rd gives fans a chance to listen to the Island Trio Music Band before the Red Sox take the field.

Copa de la Diversion (Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Night) on Friday, June 24th.

Christmas in July is Saturday, July 16th featuring Santa Claus himself and a snow globe giveaway.

Small Business Night on Friday, July 22nd includes fireworks and a chance for small businesses to showcase their business.

National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Area 51 on Thursday, August 4th featuring a T-Shirt and glow stick giveaway.

Tyler the Amazing Balancing Act and Mugsy's Birthday is Friday, August 5th featuring a mascot race.

College Night ft. Virginia Tech on Thursday, August 18th gives students a chance to catch a game before classes start.

Elevation Night on Friday, August 19th featuring post-game fireworks.

Hockey Night & Cancer Awareness Night with Teddy Bear Toss on Thursday, September 8th featuring the Railyard Dogs.

Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, September 9th featuring a mystery bobblehead giveaway.

Country Night on Saturday, September 10th.

First Responder Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 11th with a 1:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch.

Additional promotional nights will be announced soon. Opening Day 2022 for the Salem Red Sox is set for Friday, April 8th, as the Red Sox host the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

There is something for everyone at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the 2022 season grows near. Season ticket packages, flex books, group tickets, and more are available now! For more information and to secure your tickets for 2022 call (540) 389-3333 or visit SalemSox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.