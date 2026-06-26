Mason Stajduhar Robs Him!!!
Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Garrison Tubbs scored the winner with 14 minutes to go as Orange County SC took a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night at Cashman Field to end the hosts' three-game undefeated streak and move top of the USL Championship Western Conference.
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