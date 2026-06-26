Rhode Island FC Partners with City of Pawtucket to Host Fourth of July Celebration

Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC, Centreville Bank Stadium and the City of Pawtucket announced today that for the second straight season, they will partner to host the Official City of Pawtucket Fourth of July Celebration. The night of festivities will be highlighted by the City of Pawtucket Official Fireworks Show, sponsored by Rhode Island Energy, which will directly follow Rhode Island FC's Independence Day game vs. Orange County SC on July 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the game are going fast and available here.

In celebration of a beloved community tradition returning to Pawtucket, a special limited-time offer will be in effect for Pawtucket residents for Saturday's game. While supplies last, $7.04 tickets will be available to fans with a Pawtucket zip code, courtesy of the City of Pawtucket.

"Summer fireworks have been a cherished tradition in Pawtucket for generations, and we're proud to carry that tradition forward at Centreville Bank Stadium," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "The incredible response from fans last season showed just how meaningful these nights are to our community, and we're excited to once again partner with the City of Pawtucket to create an unforgettable summer memory together."

The fun will begin hours before game kickoff, beginning with the City of Pawtucket's first-ever Block Party on Taft Street! The celebration, which will begin at 6:00 p.m., will be complete with local food trucks, live entertainment, music and activities for the whole family.

"Pawtucket has a long tradition of bringing families, friends, and neighbors together to celebrate Independence Day, and we are excited to continue this tradition with this year's Official Fourth of July Celebration, in partnership with RIFC," said City of Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien. "This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to enjoy a memorable evening and celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary. We look forward to welcoming everyone for an unforgettable night of fun, entertainment and fireworks in the heart of Pawtucket."

Following the pregame party, fans can make their way into Centreville Bank Stadium as Rhode Island FC plays the first of three home games in July, searching for its third-straight win vs. Orange County SC. Last time out at Centreville Bank Stadium on June 6, RIFC dominated USL League One club Westchester SC 3-0 in front of a standing-room-only, sellout crowd!

After the game, fans should remain in their seats for the City of Pawtucket Official Fireworks Show, sponsored by Rhode Island Energy. For fans attending the Block Party, the entire Riverwalk will be open for the public to join the fun and watch the fireworks spectacular.

To learn more about the City of Pawtucket's Summer of Celebration, and view the full list of events, visit pawtucketri.gov/summer-celebration.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2026

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