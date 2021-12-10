MASN Sports Writers Highlight 2022 Shorebirds Hot Stove Banquet

December 10, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







MASN sports writers Roch Kubatko, Steve Melewski, and Pete Kerzel will serve as featured members of the Shorebirds roundtable at the Delmarva Shorebirds' 20th annual Hot Stove Banquet, set to be held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury on Friday, January 28, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Roch Kubatko is a writer and on-air personality for MASN and has been with the organization for over 14 years. Kubatko runs the aptly named blog, "School of Roch," where he covers everything Orioles on a daily basis. Roch also serves as a MLB Network and Baseball America correspondent providing national coverage of the Baltimore Orioles to baseball fans.

Steve Melewski is an experienced writer and broadcaster for MASN where he reports on the Baltimore Orioles and their minor league system. Just recently, Melewski covered the Shorebirds in Delmarva reporting on the influx of new prospects and the O's 2021 draft class including the likes of Colton Cowser, Connor Norby, and many others. In addition, Melewski has a popular blog on the Orioles MASN site where he reports on the world of the Baltimore Orioles every day with several stories including your very own Delmarva Shorebirds.

Pete Kerzel serves as the Managing Editor of MASNsports.com and has been in the role since 2011. As Managing Editor, Kerzel pilots MASN's Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals bloggers and reporters. Kerzel has covered many local professional teams in his extensive career including the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Washington Capitals.

Joining Kubatko, Melewski, and Kerzel on stage at the Hot Stove Banquet is Pat Filippone, President of 7th Inning Stretch LP, which owns the Shorebirds, the Stockton Ports, and the Everett Aquasox. Also scheduled to speak are Orioles Director of Minor League Operations Kent Qualls and Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters.

"We are excited to have Roch, Steve, and Pete back as our featured speakers for this year's Hot Stove Banquet," said Bitters. "As always, our annual Hot Stove serves as the kickoff event for the season and we are excited to bring this special event back to the community in support of the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore and the Fly Together Fund to help strengthen local initiatives."

Tickets to the event are now available for purchase. Preferred tables of eight will cost $320 or on an individual basis for $40 each. All tickets must be purchased in advance, and availability is limited. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees will also have the chance to bid in a silent auction and raffle of sports memorabilia, featuring numerous items from major league and minor league franchises, including the Orioles. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Shorebirds Fly Together Fund with a portion going to support the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore.

For more information and to purchase Hot Stove Banquet tickets, call 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com. Tickets are available individually for $40 or in preferred tables of eight for $320.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from December 10, 2021

MASN Sports Writers Highlight 2022 Shorebirds Hot Stove Banquet - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.