MASL Ten for Ten - Nick Perera (Tacoma Stars)

February 11, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars YouTube Video







On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with one of the best to ever do it in the MASL: player/GM of the Tacoma Stars, Nick Perera

