MASL All-Star Game Broadcast Details

February 11, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to announce the broadcast details for the 2025 MASL All Star Game presented by Steve Lennon and Co. Jewelers, hosted by the city of Utica, NY, and Utica City FC.

The night kicks off at 6 PM ET with the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Skills Competition, where our 30 All Stars will take part in four different events: the Steve Lennon and Co. Jewelers Goalkeeper Battle, the KwikGoal Skills Relay Race, the No. 23 Football Shootout, and the Mitre Crossbar Challenge.

This event can be viewed for free exclusively on MASLtv on YouTube. Then at 7 PM ET, we begin our broadcast of the first MASL All Star Game since 2020 when Team Perera takes on Team Kelvin in a battle of the MASL's best. That can be seen in English on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, and for our Spanish speaking audience, you can catch the action on Canela Deportes.

On the call for all of the festivities of the 2025 MASL All-Star Game will be Ray Biggs, voice of Utica City FC from 2019 to 2024, and Erik Bergrud, one of the current voices of the Kansas City Comets.

"We have an incredible gathering of stars set to be with us for this All Star Game" said Biggs. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to be part of this broadcast, and look forward to working with Erik and our incredible crew to tell the story of how the night unfolds."

"Having attended a few indoor soccer all-star games in the 20th century, I feel honored and fortunate having been invited to join Ray Biggs as the announcing team for the 2025 MASL All-Star Game" said Bergrud. "I am excited to reunite with Ray at the Adirondack Bank Center, an extraordinary indoor soccer venue for what will be a tremendous display for our league."

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.