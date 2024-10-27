MASL Miced Up: Nick Perera at the MASL Pro Combine

October 27, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

We've kicked off training sessions at the MASL Pro Combine!

At the Combine, the players receive personal, first-rate instruction as we build the future of our league

We miced up Nick Perera of the Tacoma Stars as he worked with Combine participants through the first session

