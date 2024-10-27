MASL Miced Up: Nick Perera at the MASL Pro Combine
October 27, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Tacoma Stars YouTube Video
We've kicked off training sessions at the MASL Pro Combine!
At the Combine, the players receive personal, first-rate instruction as we build the future of our league
We miced up Nick Perera of the Tacoma Stars as he worked with Combine participants through the first session
