MASL Combine Underway in Oceanside

The Major Arena Soccer League's Pro-Player Combine is officially underway in Oceanside, Calif.

The event kicked off last night with opening ceremonies held at the Courtyard by Marriott nearby Frontwave Arena. Players, staff, referees and owners were all treated to a barbeque dinner from Felix's BBQ with Soul restaurant before the ceremony began.

San Diego's Miguel "Chiky" Luna welcomed all to California and shared his team's excitement to open the Frontwave Arena to soccer players for the first time, a dream many years in the making.

Commissioner Keith Tozer then took the podium to introduce the teams and staff, review the rules, expectations and schedule for the event before an inspiring speech for the young hopefuls.

"It's not about the quantity of time you're on the field but the quality," stated Tozer. "Are you able to get on the field and make the guys next to you look better? Are you impacting the game in a positive way?"

The evening concluded with the Combine Draft Lottery. A weighted lottery for the five teams that did not make playoffs last season determined the seeding for picks one through five. The 2023-24 playoff teams make up the remainder of the draft order in the order they finished the regular season.

St. Louis Ambush

Empire Strykers

Dallas Sidekicks

Harrisburg Heat

Baltimore Blast

Texas Outlaws

Milwaukee Wave

Kansas City Comets

Tacoma Stars

Utica City FC

San Diego Sockers

Sunday begins with training sessions for goalkeepers followed by field players. The afternoon will see the first games being played as players start to face evaluation from the eleven US teams in attendance. The Chihuahua Savage will not be participating in this year's Combine or Draft.

Sunday evening concludes with the FAN CLB USA v Mexico game. The game will be broadcast on the FAN CLB network.

