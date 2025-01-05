MASL En Español - Tacoma Stars vs. Empire Strykers - 1.5.25
January 5, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Tacoma Stars YouTube Video
En Español - Tacoma Stars vs. Empire Strykers Live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.
Check out the Tacoma Stars Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 5, 2025
- Heat Play Outlaws in Mesquite on Sunday - Harrisburg Heat
- Heat Fall in Close Match in Dallas - Harrisburg Heat
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.