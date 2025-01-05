Heat Sneak Past Outlaws 9-8 in Texas

January 5, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat secured a hard-fought 9-8 victory over the Texas Outlaws in a thrilling, back-and-forth matchup that showcased offensive firepower and clutch moments. The Heat fell behind early in the first period after a goal by Texas's David Stankovic, but quickly responded with a power-play goal from Joey Tavernese, assisted by Dominic Francis, to level the score. Moments later, Noe Favila put Harrisburg ahead with an even-strength goal, sending the Heat into the second period with a 2-1 lead.

The second period was an offensive frenzy, with both teams trading goals in rapid succession. Tavernese added his second goal of the night to tie the game at 3-3 after Texas briefly took the lead. Harrisburg kept pace with contributions from Mike Da-Silva, assisted by Favila, and a late-period strike from Francis, assisted by Da-Silva, to end the half tied at 5-5. The Heat's ability to answer every Texas attack highlighted their resilience and offensive depth.

The Heat seized control in the third period when Dominic Francis scored on a shootout just seconds after the restart, giving Harrisburg a 6-5 lead. Roshawn Panton followed up with another goal, assisted by Tavernese, to extend the lead. Although Texas pulled one back on a power-play goal, Francis completed his hat trick with another goal on the man advantage, making it 8-6. Despite a late-period goal by the Outlaws, the Heat held onto a narrow lead heading into the final frame.

In the fourth period, Harrisburg leaned on their composure and special teams to seal the win. Tavernese completed his hat trick with a critical power-play goal, providing enough cushion to withstand a late six-attacker goal from Texas's Kyle Bennett. The Heat's offensive leaders, particularly Francis and Tavernese, delivered standout performances, combining for six goals and playing pivotal roles in the victory. Harrisburg will look to build on this momentum as they return home to face the Dallas Sidekicks on Saturday, January 25th, in what promises to be another exciting matchup.

