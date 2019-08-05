Marvel Super Hero Day Highlights Homestand

Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for a six-game homestand from August 6 through August 11. Marvel Super Hero Day, two fireworks shows, Afforda-BULL Eats and Wine Down Wednesday headline the promotional schedule.

The homestand opens on Tuesday, August 6 at 7:05 p.m. with the first game of a three-game series against the New York Mets' Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets. Tuesday's game, presented by Coastal Credit Union, is a Lowes Foods 2-for-1 Tuesday, as all fans who present their Fresh Rewards card at the Mako Medical Ticket Office at the DBAP will receive two tickets for the price of one.

The Bulls and Mets meet again on Wednesday, August 7 at 7:05 p.m. with the game presented by Oracle NetSuite. Wednesday's contest features Wine Down Wednesday, as fans can purchase a special ticket that allows them access to an exclusive wine and food tasting event.

The Bulls and Mets close their three-game set on Thursday, August 8 at 7:05 p.m. presented by Couch Oil Company. That evening will feature the second-to-last Afforda-BULL Eats value concessions night of 2019, including $2 hot dogs, $3 pizza slices and select $5 beer.

On Friday, August 9 the Bulls kick off a three-day series against the Indianapolis Indians at 7:05 p.m., with the contest presented by EmergeOrtho. Local food trucks Bull City Street Food and Baguettaboutit will be serving their delicacies all evening long, and Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux will follow the contest.

The Bulls take on the Pittsburgh Pirates' top affiliate at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, and the contest is presented by the NC Sweet Potato Commission. After the game is a Saturday Night Fireworks show presented by Window World.

The homestand closes on Sunday, August 11 with Marvel Super Hero Day presented by the Holt Brothers Foundation. For the 5:05 p.m. contest against Indianapolis the Bulls will wear special Captain America jerseys, which will be auctioned off throughout the game with proceeds benefiting the Holt Brothers Foundation. Additionally, the stadium will feature special video board graphics and music, and fans can guarantee themselves a special Captain America bobblehead by purchasing a special ticket package. Following the game, children get to show off their speed around the DBAP infield with Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist.

The Bulls return to the DBAP for a six-game homestand on Tuesday, August 6. Single-game tickets and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

Marvel Super Hero Day Highlights Homestand - Durham Bulls

