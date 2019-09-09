Marvel Makes MLB Debut with Pirates Sunday

September 9, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - After having his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis Sunday morning, RHP James Marvel made his MLB debut Sunday afternoon at PNC Park against the St. Louis Cardinals. Marvel is the 88th former Power player to debut in the big leagues, and the third from the 2017 squad.

Marvel turned in a very solid debut at PNC Park, setting down 11 of the first 12 batters he faced before Marcell Ozuna connected for a hit in the fourth. The right-hander spun his way into the sixth, but did not record an out in the frame. Overall, he hurled five innings-plus and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two. Marvel also struck out in his lone big league plate appearance.

A 36th-round pick in 2015 out of Duke University, Marvel rose through the Pirates' ranks rather quickly, never spending a full season at one level except for his rookie campaign in 2016, when he made 13 starts for the Short-Season West Virginia Black Bears. He made his full-season debut in 2017 with the Power and was one of their most consistent rotation members, going 6-8 with a 3.99 ERA in 20 starts over 94.2 innings. Marvel's ERA was third-best amongst Power starters that had a minimum of 20 starts. He ended his Power career with five consecutive outings of five innings or more.

The 25-year-old earned a late-season promotion to High-A Bradenton in 2017 and dominated, notching a 1.50 ERA in four starts before beginning 2018 with the Marauders. He found his footing in the Florida State League last year, boasting his first 100-strikeout season as he just reached that plateau in 134.1 innings for Bradenton before moving up to the Double-A Altoona Curve.

The San Francisco, Calif., native again settled into his advanced level in 2019, slotting in a 9-5 mark with a 3.10 ERA in 17 starts to snag Eastern League Midseason All-Star honors. Marvel was then promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 1 and was brilliant for the Indians, posting a perfect 7-0 record with a 2.67 ERA in 11 starts. He broke his season-strikeout high by punching out 136 batters over 162.1 innings between Altoona and Indianapolis. Marvel recorded a career 40-26 MiLB record with a 3.45 ERA in 92 games (91 starts) with 390 strikeouts over 513.1 innings before making his MLB debut.

Marvel is the third former Power player from the 2017 roster to make his big league debut this season, joining RHPs Luis Escobar and Geoff Hartlieb. He is also the 10th former Power player overall to debut this year, following OFs Connor Joe and Harold Ramirez, INF Cole Tucker, LHP Taylor Hearn and RHPs Montana DuRapau, Mitch Keller and Dario Agrazal.

Season tickets for the 16th season of Power baseball in 2020 will go on sale soon. For more information on the Power's upcoming season, the 2020 schedule and ticket packages, call us at 304-344-BATS or visit us online at wvpower.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.