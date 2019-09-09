Late Innings Sink 'Dads in Game 1

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads fell 6-4 to the Lexington Legends in the late innings of Game 1 of the South Atlantic League Championship.

The Legends scored a pair of runs in the third inning off Ronny Henriquez to take a 2-0 lead.

The 'Dads took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run frame. Frainyer Chavez singled and Miguel Aparicio doubled to put runners in scoring position. Matt Whatley hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the first run of the inning. Kole Enright followed up with a double off the right field wall to score Aparicio. Jax Biggers grounded out but Enright was able to advance to third on the play. Ryan Anderson hit a sharp grounder to the third baseman but an error let Anderson reach first and Enright to come in to score.

Henriquez finished his evening after six innings, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out seven batters.

Nick Snyder took over in the seventh, fanning his first batter. He finished out the side with a fly ball to right and a grounder to short. He retired the first two batters of the eighth before surrendering back-to-back two out doubles that tied the game at three.

Lexington got three runs on the board in the ninth off closer Kelvin Gonzalez to take a 6-3 lead over the 'Dads.

Aparicio led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk. The next two hitters grounded out but Aparicio was able to advance to third. Biggers hit a grounder that the second baseman fumbled, allowing Aparicio to score and cutting the deficit to two runs. Anderson drove a fly ball to the warning track but the right fielder tracked it down for the final out.

Game two will be tomorrow night at the Frans. Craft pints will on special for $2. Hot dogs will be $1 and you can bring your dog to the game for just $1 as well. The final three games of the best-of-five series will take place on the road in Lexington.

