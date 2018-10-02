Martin Returns

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are proud to announce the return of forward Daniel Martin.

Martin came to the Dashers last year, after opening the season with the Cornwall Nationals. In 31 games with Cornwall, Martin tallied 9 goals, 9 assists for 18 points. During the 2017-2018 season, Martin found himself with the Dashers after Cornwall left the league. In 16 games with Danville, Daniel appeared in 16 games racking up 3 goals, 3 assists and 6 points.

Before joining the FHL, Martin played in the Central Canadian Hockey League (CCHL) with the Gloucester Rangers and in the Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League (EOJHL) with the Metcalfe Jets. In 117 games with the Rangers Daniel scored 24 goals, added 29 assists and 53 penalty minutes.

The Dashers are in action on October 26th at home against the Elmira Enforcers. Season tickets are now available by calling 217-213-8939 or by emailing info@danvilledashers.com.

