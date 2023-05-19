Marte's Two HRs Propel Lookouts to 6-4 Win

Marte belted his seventh and eighth home run to lead the Lookouts to a 6-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers. The Lookouts have now won four straight against Biloxi and are now 18-18 on the year and only 1.5 games behind the first-place Tennessee Smokies.

In the first inning, Marte belted a lead-off homer for the first run of the game. Biloxi tied it up in the second, but the Lookouts seized back the lead in the bottom of the frame. Nick Quintana reached on an error to kick off the bottom of the second and advanced to third on a Daniel Vellojin double. Allan Cerda then smacked a double of his own to bring home two runs and make it 3-1 Chattanooga. They tacked on two more when Marte smacked his second homer of the day.

Vellojin struck again an inning later with an RBI single to make it 6-1. The five-run lead was enough for the pitching staff who totaled 17 strikeouts on the day. Starting pitcher Lyon Richardson went 3.2 innings with six strikeouts for his longest outing of the year. Michael Byrne got the win and improves to 2-0 while Stevie Branche nabbed his first save of the season.

Chattanooga's four-game winning streak is on the line tomorrow at 7:15 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available at Lookouts.com.

