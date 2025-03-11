Marlo Sweatman and Yabeserra Rich Depart

March 11, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y., March 12, 2025 - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) announces the departures of Marlo Sweatman and Yabeserra "Serra" Rich.

Marlo, a decorated professional with international experience, is retiring from professional soccer. We thank her for her contributions to the sport and wish her all the best in her next chapter.

Serra departs the club, and we extend our best wishes for her future endeavors.

Brooklyn FC returns home for the spring season home opener on Saturday, March 15, against Ft. Lauderdale United FC at Maimonides Park. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET. All matches are available live on Peacock.

Multiple home match ticketing options, including season-long, multi-game, and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

