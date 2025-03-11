Lexington Sporting Club Announces Real Property Management as an Official Partner

March 11, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, KY  - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to welcome Real Property Management Bluegrass as an official partner for the 2025 season. This collaboration will focus on supporting the club's youth programs and enhancing the experience for young athletes across the organization.

As part of the partnership, Real Property Management Bluegrass will serve as the Presenting Partner of the Lexington Sporting Club Youth Team of the Month, a program that highlights and celebrates outstanding teams for their dedication, sportsmanship, and achievements both on and off the field. This initiative will recognize teams that exemplify the values of hard work, teamwork, and perseverance, reinforcing a positive culture within the club's youth system.

In addition, Real Property Management Bluegrass will provide co-branded water bottles to Lexington Sporting Club's youth participants, ensuring players have the resources they need to stay hydrated during training sessions and matches. This contribution reflects a shared commitment to player wellness and development, further strengthening the club's mission to provide a high-quality experience for its young athletes.

"Real Property Management Bluegrass is excited to partner with Lexington Sporting Club in 2025," said [Spokesperson Name, Title] of Real Property Management Bluegrass. "Like Lexington Sporting Club, we at RPM Bluegrass are deeply invested in the well-being and development of the Lexington community, making this an excellent partnership opportunity. Both of our organizations strive for excellence in all we do. We're looking forward to a prosperous and productive partnership with Lexington Sporting Club!"

Through this partnership, Real Property Management Bluegrass will also gain visibility across Lexington Sporting Club's youth programming, including branding at the Lexington Sporting Club Youth Complex and digital presence within the club's youth communications. These assets will further connect the company with the club's extensive network of players, families, and supporters.

