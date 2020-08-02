Marlins Purchase Contract of Former Major Leaguer Brett Eibner

August 2, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







Pitcher Brett Eibner with the Eastern Reyes del Tigre

(Sugar Land Skeeters) Pitcher Brett Eibner with the Eastern Reyes del Tigre(Sugar Land Skeeters)

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that the Miami Marlins purchased the contract of former Major Leaguer Brett Eibner out of the Constellation Energy League.

Eibner, 31, becomes the second player to have his contract purchased from the Constellation Energy League, joining right-hander Fernando Rodney, who had his contract purchased by the Houston Astros.

The former Kansas City Royals and Oakland A's outfielder was a two-way player for the Eastern Reyes del Tigre of the Constellation Energy League. He threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out eight batters over five appearances. Eibner also appeared in seven games as an outfielder and designated hitter.

Eibner appeared with the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2019, carrying a 2.25 ERA through eight relief appearances, striking out eight batters.

The Kansas City Royals selected Eibner in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas. He made his Major League debut in 2016 with the Kansas City Royals and appeared with the Oakland Athletics in 2016 as well. He appeared in 17 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

Eibner has appeared in 87 games in the Major Leagues, all as a position player. He has eight career home runs, along with 28 RBIs. He began serving as a pitcher professionally in 2018 while in the minor league system of the Texas Rangers.

The Constellation Energy League features four professional baseball teams, including Team Texas, managed by Roger and Koby Clemens, Team Skeeters, managed by College Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Pete Incaviglia, the Sugar Land Lightning Sloths, managed by College Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Greg Swindell, and the Eastern Reyes del Tigre, managed by former Major League pitching coach, Dave Eiland. The four teams will play a combined total of 56 games, all at Constellation Field, from July 10 - Aug .30.

For updates and more information on the Constellation Energy League and the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 2, 2020

Marlins Purchase Contract of Former Major Leaguer Brett Eibner - Sugar Land Skeeters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.