Marlies to Face Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Eastern Conference Finals

May 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs beginning at Ricoh Coliseum on Saturday, May 19th followed by Game Two of the series on Sunday, May 20th, both games at 4:00 p.m.

The Toronto Marlies advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals following their series sweep against the Syracuse Crunch in the North Division Finals on May 8th. The Marlies defeated the Utica Comets 3-2 in the best-of-five first round series of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The North Division Finals will follow the standard seven game series format with Toronto starting at home for the first two games of the series. The full series breakdown can be found below;

North Division Finals Schedule

1 vs LV May 19 4:00 PM LNN

2 vs LV May 20 4:00 PM LNN

3 @ LV May 23 7:05 PM LNN

4 @ LV May 25 7:05 PM LNN

5* @ LV May 26 7:05 PM LNN

6* vs LV May 28 7:00 PM LNN

7* vs LV May 30 7:00 PM LNN

* If necessary

r season, winning both games including one in a shootout. The Marlies outscored the Phantoms 8-3, with goaltenders Calvin Pickard and Garret Sparks each starting one game.

All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be televised live on Leafs Nation Network. Purchase a 2018-19 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets are also available. For more information on the Toronto Marlies 2018 Playoffs Presented by Scotiabank, visit our Playoff Hub.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

