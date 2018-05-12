American Hockey League Announces Schedules for Calder Cup Conference Finals

May 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the schedule for the third round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Toronto Marlies (top development team of the Toronto Maple Leafs) will face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers) beginning next Saturday in Toronto. The Marlies and Phantoms were the top two teams in the American Hockey League during the 2017-18 regular season; Toronto is making its fifth appearance in the conference finals in the last 11 years, while the Phantoms franchise has reached the conference finals for the first time since winning the Calder Cup in 2005.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) are set to take on the Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks) beginning Friday in Cedar Park, Texas. The Stars are in the conference finals for the third time in their nine-year history (2010, 2014), while Rockford is heading to the third round for the first time since joining the AHL in 2007.

Eastern Conference Finals - Series "M" (best-of-7)

N1-Toronto Marlies vs. A1-Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Game 1 - Sat., May 19 - Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4:00

Game 2 - Sun., May 20 - Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 23 - Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

Game 4 - Fri., May 25 - Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

*Game 5 - Sat., May 26 - Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

*Game 6 - Mon., May 28 - Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 7 - Wed., May 30 - Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Western Conference Finals - Series "N" (best-of-7)

P2-Texas Stars vs. C4-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 - Fri., May 18 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00

Game 2 - Sun., May 20 - Rockford at Texas, 6:00

Game 3 - Tue., May 22 - Texas at Rockford, 8:00

Game 4 - Thu., May 24 - Texas at Rockford, 8:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 25 - Texas at Rockford, 8:00

*Game 6 - Mon., May 28 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00

*Game 7 - Tue., May 29 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and for the 17th year in a row, more than 6 million fans attended AHL games across North America in 2017-18. Through the years the American Hockey League has also been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.