Conference Finals Set; Hogs Begin Best-Of-7 Series in Texas Next Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Rockford IceHogs, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Texas Stars, tonight announced their postseason schedule for the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 Calder Cup playoffs. Rockford, the four seed from the Central Division, will square off against Texas, the two seed from the Pacific Division, in a best-of-seven series beginning next Friday, May 18 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7 p.m.

The IceHogs will play back-to-back road games in Texas on May 18 (7 p.m.) and May 20 (5 p.m.) before returning to the BMO Harris Bank Center for guaranteed home contests for Game 3 (Ticket H) on Tuesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. and Game 4 (Ticket J) on Thursday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 (Ticket K) will be played in Rockford at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, May 25 at 7 p.m. The best-of-seven series will then shift to Texas for the final two contests, as necessary, with Game 6 set for Monday, May 28 at 7 p.m. and Game 7 scheduled for Tuesday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at icehogs.com or by calling the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222.

The full schedule for the Conference Finals between the Stars and IceHogs is listed below:

(*if necessary)

Game 1 Friday, May 18 Rockford at Texas 7 p.m.

Game 2 Sunday, May 20 Rockford at Texas 5 p.m.

Game 3 Ticket H Tuesday, May 22 Texas at Rockford 7 p.m.

Game 4 Ticket J Thursday, May 24 Texas at Rockford 7 p.m.

Game 5* Ticket K Friday, May 25 Texas at Rockford 7 p.m.

Game 6* Monday, May 28 Rockford at Texas 7 p.m.

Game 7* Tuesday, May 29 Rockford at Texas 7 p.m.

NOTE: Fans who purchased tickets for the IceHogs' Game 5 of the Division Finals series against the Moose have the option of receiving a refund for their tickets, or exchanging those tickets for seats to Game 3 of the Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 22 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. For exchanges or a refund, call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

