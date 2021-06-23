Marksmen Unveil New Daily Prize Drawing, Christmas in July

June 23, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen are proud to announce the return of their season ticket holder summer prize series, "Christmas in July."

This year's Christmas in July celebration will include 31 prize giveaways, one for every day of the month. Every full and half season ticket holder is automatically registered to win one of these fantastic prizes.

If you haven't gotten your Marksmen season tickets yet, fill out the season ticket interest form (linked here) and get yours today. Once you've locked-in your season ticket plan, you too will be eligible to win one of the prizes during Christmas in July.

Don't forget, the only way to guarantee your seat for Opening Night on October 30 is by purchasing a season ticket package; good seats are going fast! Fayetteville Marksmen season ticket packages start at just $9 per game and flexible payment plans are still available.

Prizes for Christmas in July will be released each week on the team's social media channels, and daily prize drawings will be aired on Facebook live at noon.

Stayed tuned to marksmenhockey.com and the Marksmen social media pages to learn more about Christmas in July.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2021

Marksmen Unveil New Daily Prize Drawing, Christmas in July - Fayetteville Marksmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.