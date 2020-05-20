Marksmen Stay Active Within Their Community During Corona Virus Outbreak

May 20, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Marksmen stay active within their community during corona virus outbreak.

The Marksmen pride themselves on being a community asset, allowing the community to come together and enjoy the amazing sport of hockey. However, when their season got cut short due to COVID-19, they made sure to continue to serve their community where they can.

"During times as difficult and confusing as the current state of our community, it is the responsibility of our organization to support those heroes in our community who have supported us, and work tirelessly every day to help normality start to return," said Community Relations Director Shawn Bednard, "We are grateful for the sacrifice of our community heroes, and are thankful for our position to give thanks in any way we can, even if that means a cold drink, a warm lunch, and a hug from Marky."

One of the ways the Marksmen have been helping their community is by working with K1 Sport Manufacturer by making Marksmen branded face-masks. They have nearly sold out of their first order of masks and in turn will be donating funds to local Cumberland Country charities to make sure their community is safe as well.

Along with their branded face-masks, the Marksmen went out of their way to make sure those heroes working on the front-lines are provided for. The Marksmen front-office staff along with Marky Marksmen went around Cumberland County and beyond to drop off cases of Gatorade and meal cards to Zaxby's and Jersey Mikes (two proud partners of the Marksmen).

"Being able to help those working day in and day out during this pandemic is something that we we're excited to do." said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy, "It may seem small, but a free meal or a couple Gatorades can help those on the front-line immensely."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2020

Marksmen Stay Active Within Their Community During Corona Virus Outbreak - Fayetteville Marksmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.