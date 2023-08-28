Marksmen Sign Jack Patterson for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed returning forward Jack Patterson for the 2023-24 season.

Patterson, 27, played in 39 games for the Marksmen during the 2023-24 season and put up 16 points (5G+11A).

"Jack is an experienced player that should bring consistency to our lineup," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "We are going to rely on him in many different situations and believe he will be a difference maker in our lineup each night."

Prior to joining the Marksmen, Patterson played college hockey at Ontario Tech University where he recorded 55 points (27G+28A) in 122 games and served as captain in his final season.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.

Single-game tickets go on sale 10AM tomorrow, and will be available for purchase at marksmenhockey.com through the tickets tab.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at eleven announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

Jack Patterson

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

Joey Berkopec

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

