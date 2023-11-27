Marksmen Sign Forward Buster Larsson

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce the signing of forward Buster Larsson.

Larsson, 25, started the 2023-24 season with the Birmingham Bulls, registering 3 (1G+2A) points in 9 games played.

"Larsson is an offensively gifted player who has produced at every level," Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "At 6'6" he also brings a large presence to our forward group. We have a close group and Buster has relationships with some of our current players- we know he will enhance the strong culture that is continuing to grow in our locker room."

Prior to making the jump to pro hockey, Larsson put up 108 (40G+68A) points in 96 games at Utica College, where he was a three-time UCHC Champion.

Single-game tickets are on sale for Hockey in Fayetteville Night, Saturday, December 2 at 6p.m. at the Crown Coliseum, and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games.

For all roster updates, team news, and live score updates, visit marksmenhockey.com or follow along on social media.

