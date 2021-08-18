Mariners to Let Kids Celebrate Half-Birthdays at Home Games this Season

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners are offering a unique solution to young fans whose birthdays don't necessarily match up with hockey season. For the 2021-22 season, all Mariners birthday packages feature the option of celebrating a half-birthday - approximately six months before or after their actual birthday.

Mariners birthday parties have become a popular way for young hockey fans in Maine to celebrate their big day on a game night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Unfortunately, with the hockey season running from October through April, many fans with spring, summer, and early fall birthdays don't have the opportunity.

"We don't want to leave summer birthdays out in the cold," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "This is a fun way to let kids with summer birthdays enjoy some of the excitement that kids with hockey-season birthdays have always enjoyed. Kids celebrating their half birthday at a Mariners game will receive two halves of pizza to share with friends, an autographed puck that has been cut in half, and will be sung half of the birthday song. We are always looking for a good reason to celebrate our young fans, and this will help ensure that nobody misses out."

The Mariners will offer three tiers of birthday packages this season: Rookie, All-Star, and Hall of Fame. All three packages include the "rookie" perks of: a minimum of 10 tickets, a pizza party voucher for each attendee, a birthday card signed by a Mariners player, a Happy Birthday message on the video board, and an in-seat visit from Beacon the Puffin, the Mariners mascot.

The All-Star package also includes a replica jersey for the birthday child and the Hall of Fame level package includes a jersey, a personalized video message from a Mariners player, a high-five tunnel experience for the party, and a rendition of "Happy Birthday" sung by all the fans in attendance that night.

Half-birthdays will feature most of the same amenities - just with some items "cut in half," such as their pizza and birthday song. In place of the birthday card, half-birthday celebrators will receive an autographed half of a hockey puck.

For $50, fans can put down a deposit in order to reserve a date for a birthday or half-birthday celebration. In addition, they can email mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com or call 833-GO-MAINE to speak to a sales representative. More information can be found on the Mariners website, here.

The Mariners are now proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins and begin their 2021-22 season, presented by Hannaford To Go on October 22nd, with the home opener against the Worcester Railers, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings.

