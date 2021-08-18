Americans Add to their Blueline

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has signed defenseman Kris Myllari for the 2021-2022 season.

The 6-foot-3 and 205-pound blueliner joined the Americans late last season, playing in 16 games and adding three points.

The Kanata, Ontario resident turned 24 years old this past February. He played two seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, before going the college route and playing four years at Penn State University. In his junior season at Penn State, he scored 21 points in 39 games (4 goals and 17 assists).

"Kris (Myllari) is a strong, smart, puck moving defenseman," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "He has the ability to make that great breakout pass."

The Americans open their 13th training camp in October, their eighth season in the ECHL. The home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd against the Wichita Thunder.

Kris Myllari joins Branden Troock, Miles Liberati, Ben Carroll and Spencer Asuchak on the Americans announced roster.

