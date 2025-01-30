Mariners Extend 31 Invitations to Major League SpringTraining

Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today the club has invited 31 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training. Of the 31 invitees, 12 are AquaSox alumni

Pitchers (16):

Peyton Alford, LHP

Luis F. Castillo, RHP

Tyler Cleveland, RHP

Hunter Cranton, RHP

Logan Evans, RHP

Neftalí Feliz, RHP

Josh Fleming, LHP

Shintaro Fujinami, RHP

Brandyn Garcia, LHP

Jesse Hahn, RHP

Austin Kitchen, LHP

Sauryn Lao, RHP

Casey Lawrence, RHP

Adonis Medina, RHP

Drew Pomeranz, LHP

Dauris Valdez, RHP

Position Players (15):

Michael Arroyo, INF

Josh Caron, C

Connor Charping, C

Nick Dunn, INF

Colt Emerson, INF

Harry Ford, C

Lazaro Montes, OF

Jacob Nottingham, C

Spencer Packard, OF

Nick Raposo, C

Brock Rodden, INF

Samad Taylor, INF/OF

Rhylan Thomas, OF

Ben Williamson, INF

Cole Young, INF

Of the 31 invitees, 12 spent time as an AquaSox

The invitees include 12 players ranked among Baseball America's Top 30 Mariners Prospects: Colt Emerson (No. 1), Cole Young (No. 2), Michael Arroyo (No. 4), Harry Ford (No. 6), Lazaro Montes (No. 7), Logan Evans (No. 8), Brandyn Garcia (No. 12), Ben Williamson (No. 13), Josh Caron (No. 18), Brock Rodden (No. 24), Hunter Cranton (No. 27) and Rhylan Thomas (No. 30). Of the top Mariners prospects in Major League camp, Emerson (No. 16), Young (No. 56), Arroyo (No. 77), Ford (No. 95) and Montes (No. 97) were ranked among Baseball America's Top 100, where the Mariners led all teams with 7 prospects ranked.

Additionally, the Mariners were ranked as baseball's top farm system by The Athletic, where Emerson (No. 5), Young (No. 45), Montes (No. 66), Ford (No. 79) and Arroyo (No. 81) all ranked among the Top 100.

Twelve invitees have Major League experience: LHP Drew Pomeranz (11.021), RHP Neftalí Feliz (7.156), RHP Jesse Hahn (6.067), LHP Josh Fleming (3.069), C Jacob Nottingham (1.098), RHP Shintaro Fujinami (1.079), RHP Casey Lawrence (1.064), RHP Adonis Medina (0.082), INF/OF Samad Taylor (0.071), LHP Austin Kitchen (0.041), RHP Luis F. Castillo (0.009) and C Nick Raposo (0.003).

