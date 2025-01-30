Mariners Extend 31 Invitations to Major League SpringTraining
January 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today the club has invited 31 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training. Of the 31 invitees, 12 are AquaSox alumni
Pitchers (16):
Peyton Alford, LHP
Luis F. Castillo, RHP
Tyler Cleveland, RHP
Hunter Cranton, RHP
Logan Evans, RHP
Neftalí Feliz, RHP
Josh Fleming, LHP
Shintaro Fujinami, RHP
Brandyn Garcia, LHP
Jesse Hahn, RHP
Austin Kitchen, LHP
Sauryn Lao, RHP
Casey Lawrence, RHP
Adonis Medina, RHP
Drew Pomeranz, LHP
Dauris Valdez, RHP
Position Players (15):
Michael Arroyo, INF
Josh Caron, C
Connor Charping, C
Nick Dunn, INF
Colt Emerson, INF
Harry Ford, C
Lazaro Montes, OF
Jacob Nottingham, C
Spencer Packard, OF
Nick Raposo, C
Brock Rodden, INF
Samad Taylor, INF/OF
Rhylan Thomas, OF
Ben Williamson, INF
Cole Young, INF
Of the 31 invitees, 12 spent time as an AquaSox
The invitees include 12 players ranked among Baseball America's Top 30 Mariners Prospects: Colt Emerson (No. 1), Cole Young (No. 2), Michael Arroyo (No. 4), Harry Ford (No. 6), Lazaro Montes (No. 7), Logan Evans (No. 8), Brandyn Garcia (No. 12), Ben Williamson (No. 13), Josh Caron (No. 18), Brock Rodden (No. 24), Hunter Cranton (No. 27) and Rhylan Thomas (No. 30). Of the top Mariners prospects in Major League camp, Emerson (No. 16), Young (No. 56), Arroyo (No. 77), Ford (No. 95) and Montes (No. 97) were ranked among Baseball America's Top 100, where the Mariners led all teams with 7 prospects ranked.
Additionally, the Mariners were ranked as baseball's top farm system by The Athletic, where Emerson (No. 5), Young (No. 45), Montes (No. 66), Ford (No. 79) and Arroyo (No. 81) all ranked among the Top 100.
Twelve invitees have Major League experience: LHP Drew Pomeranz (11.021), RHP Neftalí Feliz (7.156), RHP Jesse Hahn (6.067), LHP Josh Fleming (3.069), C Jacob Nottingham (1.098), RHP Shintaro Fujinami (1.079), RHP Casey Lawrence (1.064), RHP Adonis Medina (0.082), INF/OF Samad Taylor (0.071), LHP Austin Kitchen (0.041), RHP Luis F. Castillo (0.009) and C Nick Raposo (0.003).
