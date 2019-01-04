Mariners Caravan Coming to Wenatchee December 15

A fan-favorite event is once again returning to Wenatchee.

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, the Seattle Mariners will be stopping in Wenatchee for one of the nine stops on their "Mariners Caravan." Fans are encouraged to come down to Pybus Public Market for the free event from 4:00-5:15 p.m.

Mariners pitchers Shawn Armstrong and Marco Gonzales (a 2010 AppleSox alum), broadcaster Dave Simms and the Mariner Moose will all be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

Gonzales is fresh off a breakout season with the Mariners in which he set career-highs in wins, ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts among many other categories. After having his first healthy season since debuting in 2014, Gonzales will look to buoy that success into becoming a top-of-the-rotation starter in 2019.

He was a part of the AppleSox 2010 West Coast League Championship team and set the single-season record for strikeouts that year with 26 punchouts. This will be the second straight year in which Gonzales will help represent the Mariners for their Caravan stop in Wenatchee.

Armstrong only appeared in 14 games with the Mariners last season and didn't make his season debut until late August. Nevertheless, he made his presence felt, posting a 1.23 ERA. Armstrong did not allow any runs in his first 10 appearances (a span of 11.1 innings-pitched) and struck out at least one batter in all but two of his 14 appearances.

Armstrong figures to have an opportunity to pitch in prominent, high-leverage situations in 2019 thanks to several trades of workhorse relievers from the 2018 season.

The AppleSox will be sponsoring the event and team mascot Coyote will be on hand to take part in the festivities and greet fans.

For more information on the Mariners Caravan, visit mlb.com/mariners/community/mariners-caravan

Former AppleSox pitcher Marco Gonzales and other Mariners to visit Wenatchee in less than two weeks.

