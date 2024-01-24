Mariners Announce High-A Everett Coaching Staff

Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto, Director of Player Development Justin Toole and Senior Director of High-Performance Rob Scheidegger announced today the High-A Everett AquaSox staff for the 2024 season:

Ryan Scott, Manager

Seth Mejias-Brean, Hitting Coach

Cameron Ming, Pitching Coach

Sergio Plasencia, Bench Coach

Jose Alcantara Beas, Strength & Conditioning Coach

Stephanie McLain, Athletic Trainer

Ryan Scott, the 2023 Northwest League Manager of the Year, returns to Everett for his second season as manager. Last year, he guided the AquaSox to a 74-58 record and an appearance in the NWL Playoffs. Scott spent seven seasons as a minor league player with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013-15), Los Angeles Angels (2016, 2019) and Mariners (2017-18) organizations, reaching Triple-A. The Scottsdale, Arizona native was selected by the Dodgers in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Notre Dame Preparatory High School (AZ).

"I'm extremely excited to be back in Everett this season and look forward to being back in PNW," said Scott. "We are going to have a fantastic staff this year and we all look forward to helping our players compete and get better every day and ultimately try to win a NWL Championship!"

Seth Mejias-Brean joins Everett after serving as Hitting Coach for the Modesto Nuts last season. In 2022, he made his coaching debut with the Tacoma Rainiers as Bench Coach. Mejias-Brean played nine seasons (2012-19, '21) of minor league ball, including 2 seasons (2017-18) in the Mariners organization, and appeared in one Major League season with the San Diego Padres in 2019. The Tucson, Arizona native was selected by Cincinnati in the eight round of the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Cameron Ming returns as Everett's Pitching Coach after serving in the same role last season. The left-hander appeared in three minor league seasons (2017-19) with the Baltimore Orioles organization after he was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Sergio Plasencia returns to Everett as Bench Coach after serving as Infield/First Base Coach with the AquaSox in 2023. Prior to last season, he spent six seasons at Glendale Community College (CA) as infield, hitting and first base coach. He played two seasons (2014-15) collegiately at the University of Dayton and earned his Master's in Kinesiology from Azusa Pacific University (CA) in 2022.

Jose Alcantara Beas joins Everett as the Strength & Conditioning Coach after serving that role with the Modesto Nuts (2022-2023) and with the Mariners Dominican Summer League team (2021). He received his Bachelor's in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from California State University, Los Angeles.

Stephanie McLain is also returning to the team for her second season as the team's Athletic Trainer after spending time in the Baltimore Orioles organization in 2022. Stephanie received her Bachelor of Science (BS), in Athletic Training at the University of Central Missouri in 2018 and her master's degree in Sports Management from the University of Dubuque in 2021.

The AquaSox kick off the 2024 season on the road beginning on April 6th at Hillsboro. The home opener is Tuesday, April 9th against the Eugene Emeralds, first pitch is 7:05 PM.

